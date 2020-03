2 more COVID-19 cases identified in Monterey County

WAS SENT HOME TOSELF-ISOLATE..WHILE THE OTHERSTILL IN THE HOSPITALTONIGHT RECEIVINGTREATMENT.TWO NEW CASESCOVID-19 COMINGTHROUGH THE DOORS OFSALINAS VALLEY MEDICALHEALTHCARE SYSTEM..ONE WHERE THE PATIENTRECENTLY TRAVELEDINTERNATIONALLY..AND ANOTHER WHERETHE PATIENT CAME INCONTACT WITH ANOTHERPOSITIVE COVID-19 CASE..OUT OF THE COUNTY..15:05 "AT SVMH WE HAVEMADE THIS AN INSTITUTIONALPRIORITY." INFECTIOUSDISEASE SPECIALISTMAHENDRA POUDEL SAIDWHILE THESE TWO CASESARE THE HOSPITAL'SFIRST.THEY WON'T BE THE LAST..18:50 "WE ARE CERTAINLYEXPECTING MORE PATIENTSIN THE COMING DAYS." ITECHOES GOVERNORNEWSOM'S ESTIMATEMADE THURSDAY..THAT MORE THAN HALFTHE STATE COULD BEINFECTED WITH COVID-19IN THE NEXT TWOMONTHS ...WHILE THESE ARE JUCASES 3 AND 4 INMONTEREY COUNTY..POUDEL ACKNOWLEDGEDTHERE COULD BE MANYMORE UNDETECTED WHOARE SHOWING MILDSYMPTOMS..OR ARE ASYMPTOMATICTHAT HAVEN'T BEENTESTED.24:03 "THEY MAY STILLTRANSMIT DISEASE TO OTHERPEOPLE." BUTT TOO 22:11"AS OF NOW, TESTING ISONLY FOR PEOPLE THAT AREHOSPITALIZED OR ARE HIGHRISK." 26:02 "DOZENS OFPATIENTS HAVE SHOWED UPHERE AT SVMH WITHPOTENTIAL SYMPTOMS OFCOVID-19, BUT BEFORETHEY CAN GET TESTED THEYHAVE TO BE TRIAGED AND ITHAPPENS IN TAHT TENTRIGHT THERE.

MEDICALWORKERS WILL ASK THEMBASIC QUESTIONS ANDCHECK OUT THEIRSYMPTOMS." IF THEY FITTHE CDC'S CRITERIA FORTESTING..THEY THEN HEAD TO THEISOLATION TENTS FORFURTHER CARE... ANDEVALUATION..SO FAR..

35 PATIENTSHAVE BEEN CLEARED FORTESTING.23:26 "WE WOULD WANTTESTING TO BE EASIAVAILABLE SO THAT ANYBODYTHAT'S SICK IS EXPOSEDWOULD BE TESTED BUTUNFORTUNATELY DUE TOLIMITED RESOURCES THAT ISA MAJOR PROBLEM.POUDEL SAID THERE ISNOT LIMITED RESOURCESWHEN IT COMES TOPERSONAL PROTECTIVEEQUIPMENT.THEY HAVE MANYMONTHS WORTH..AND THEY'RE READY FORWHAT COULD BE ASURGE.19:23 "WE'RE PREPARED,WE HAVE ALLOCATED ALL OFOUR RESOURCES, WE AREREADY TO TAKE ONWHATEVER COMES."AS FOR THE TRAVELHISTORY OF THE TWO..AND SPECIFICALLY IFTHEY WERE BEINMONITORED WHERE THEYWENT AND WHO THEINTERACTED WITH INMONTEREY COUNTY..THE HOSPITAL SAIDTHAT'S WOULD BE ACOUNTY HEALTHRESPONSIBILITY..WE HAVE NOT YETRECEIVED A RESPONSE.THE STATECALIFORNIA IS ALSORECOMMENDING SOCIAL