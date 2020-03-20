Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Parisians in lockdown take to balconies and windows to applaud health workers

Parisians in lockdown take to balconies and windows to applaud health workers

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:24s - Published < > Embed
Parisians in lockdown take to balconies and windows to applaud health workers

Parisians in lockdown take to balconies and windows to applaud health workers

Residents of the French capital collectively applaud healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday evening (March 19).

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Parisians in lockdown take to balconies and windows to applaud health workers

Residents of the French capital collectively applaud healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday evening (March 19).




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Georgians applaud healthcare workers for tackling COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

Georgians applaud healthcare workers for tackling COVID-19 pandemic

Residents in Kutaisi, Georgia applaud health workers combating the COVID-19 pandemic from their balconies and windows on March 18.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:32Published
Quarantined Spaniards Cheer Medical Workers [Video]

Quarantined Spaniards Cheer Medical Workers

Spaniards applauded through balconies and windows to express their gratitude for the nation’s health care workers battling the coronavirus.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:46Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.