A New Island Formed in the Red Sea in Just Four Days

Jamison_Marchand RT @CasualThursday: Quarantine day ????: the 6 yr old has been voted out of the tribe and must now move to extinction island until he can e… 3 hours ago

Jesse Crap @DavidBloomberg @jessicalewis89 My slight defence of EOE is that it works on all-returnee seasons for pre-merge cau… https://t.co/ZEWJCcoCno 6 hours ago

Oriental Matters South of Taiwan, the Philippine Sea Plate is subducting under the Sunda Plate, forming the Luzon Volcanic Arc. The… https://t.co/2k72MTVgDs 6 hours ago

Oriental Matters The island of Taiwan is geologically active, and formed on a complex convergent boundary between the Yangtze Subpla… https://t.co/74ppDciEzd 6 hours ago

Khury SEIZE REDISTRIBUTE & DECOLONIZE PS RT @VFPNational: "To understand militarism we need to understand the colonization of Turtle Island. The U.S. military was actually formed… 7 hours ago

Rhode Island Retweets RT @AgeFriendlyRI: Governor @GovRaimondo announced today that Rhode Island has formed a partnership with @CVSHealth to make free, rapid CO… 7 hours ago

AgeFriendlyRI Governor @GovRaimondo announced today that Rhode Island has formed a partnership with @CVSHealth to make free, rap… https://t.co/om6TQ8NhaQ 7 hours ago