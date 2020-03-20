Global  

U.S. issues highest travel advisory

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:20s
Tweets about this

coach_troyt

Troyt Gholson RT @TPPatriots: BREAKING: The State Department has officially issued the highest travel advisory it has, cautioning all Americans from any… 2 hours ago

fox43

WPMT FOX43 The State Department issued the warning to help limit the spread of the coronavirus also urges Americans to return… https://t.co/1sZmkFWMz0 2 hours ago

autismfamily01

Jody Perry/KAG/MAGA/Autism Awareness/Be Kind! RT @OANN: State Dept. Issues Highest Level Worldwide Travel Advisory https://t.co/XNj0iSc1kB #OANN https://t.co/h04LefPwK2 3 hours ago

AdAkCric

Adnan Akbar RT @NasimZehra: US issues highest travel warning asking its citizens to cancel all travel abroad. Advisory states those travel abroad maybe… 3 hours ago

aay821

Aay Q RT @HanyAnber: U. S. State Department issues level-4 advisory (highest) against all international travel due to coronavirus outbreak | DO N… 5 hours ago

mklee936

Mae RT @kron4news: US State Dept to announce its highest level travel advisory - 'Do Not Travel' - applying to all international travel https:/… 6 hours ago

marialoureiro19

Republico Maribel RT @FernandoAmandi: BREAKING - US State Department issues the highest level advisory to all Americans: AVOID ALL INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL. 8 hours ago

SallyA357

Sally225 US Issues Highest-Level Alert on Travel Abroad: Come Home Now or Shelter Where You Are | https://t.co/8ZHcqgPWqK… https://t.co/DuzFK7cLQw 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

State Department Issues Level 4 Travel Advisory [Video]

State Department Issues Level 4 Travel Advisory

The department said citizens who choose to leave the U.S. anyway could be forced to remain abroad indefinitely.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:39
Coronavirus travel advisory [Video]

Coronavirus travel advisory

Department of State advising U.S. citizens, especially with underlying health issues not to board cruise ships.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:08
