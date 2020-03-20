CM Kamal Nath resigns, 15-month-old Madhya Pradesh govt collapses | Oneindia News

KAmal Nath resigns after 22 MLAs jump to BJP camp; 15-month-old Madhya Pradesh govt collapses; 7 years and 3 months later, Nirbhaya convicts hanged till death; Bengaluru officer suspended for allegedly hiding COVID +ve son's travel history; COVID-19 death toll in India rises to 4 after Italian tourist dies and more news #NirbhayaCaseConvicts #CoronaStopKaroNa #KamalnathGovernment



