Looking good behind a mask: Virus fashion evolves 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:33s - Published Looking good behind a mask: Virus fashion evolves From tutorials on how to wear makeup with a face mask, to hats that incorporate a protective plastic face shield, South Koreans are turning innovative to make sure the coronavirus outbreak doesn't damage their reputation for style. Libby Hogan has more. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Niamh @roisiningle Looking good ladies. I can't wait to get out of PPE and back into makeup. Lipstick is wasted behind the mask and visor 💋😷 3 hours ago Chris Vaughn RT @ReutersTV: Looking good behind a mask: Virus fashion evolves https://t.co/iF3z8IzN6q https://t.co/NJ5mKbLidf 1 day ago Reuters TV Looking good behind a mask: Virus fashion evolves https://t.co/iF3z8IzN6q https://t.co/NJ5mKbLidf 1 day ago All4Women.co.za From tutorials on how to wear makeup with a face mask, to hats that incorporate a protective plastic face shield, S… https://t.co/47r3WeQ35c 2 days ago Jack Walsh 🚬🕶☕️ #IStayWithinMyBudgetBy looking for a deal before I invest in a streetwalker. I found a good one who takes coupons b… https://t.co/J68F4P3fvt 5 days ago