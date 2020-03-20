Global  

Looking good behind a mask: Virus fashion evolves

Looking good behind a mask: Virus fashion evolves

Looking good behind a mask: Virus fashion evolves

From tutorials on how to wear makeup with a face mask, to hats that incorporate a protective plastic face shield, South Koreans are turning innovative to make sure the coronavirus outbreak doesn&apos;t damage their reputation for style.

Libby Hogan has more.

