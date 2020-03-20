Preparations Underway For COVID-19 Testing Site In Philadelphia INTO DETAILED CATEGORIES.JIM?IT IS IN VERY SMALL PRINT.BE SURE HAVE YOUR GLASSES WITHYOU.NEW DRIVE-THRU TESTING SITEFOR COVID-19 IN PHILADELPHIACOULD OPEN AS EARLY AS TODAY.ONCE THE SITE AT CITIZENS BANKPARK OPENS, HEALTHCARE WORKERSWOULD GET PRIORITY TEST BEING,AFTER THAT, PEOPLE OVER 50WILL BE COAST DOLLARS.THE RITE AID WEST OAKLANE ALSOFINISHING PREPARATIONS FOR



