Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Scattered showers continue Friday afternoon

Scattered showers continue Friday afternoon

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:29s - Published < > Embed
Scattered showers continue Friday afternoon
Kern County felt spring showers on the first day of spring!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Elissia Wilson's 10 p.m. Storm Team 4cast (3/19) [Video]

Elissia Wilson's 10 p.m. Storm Team 4cast (3/19)

Our Friday morning will begin with snow showers; up to an inch of accumulation will be possible. Friday afternoon looks partly cloudy and windy with highs in the upper 30s.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:54Published
Thursday Morning Weather Forecast With Mary Lee [Video]

Thursday Morning Weather Forecast With Mary Lee

On Thursday, showers are possible, but conditions should be partly sunny by afternoon. Friday and Saturday should be dry, but wet weather returns early next week. Mary Lee has the forecast. (3/19/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:42Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.