Prince Harry scraps 2020 Invictus Games

The Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded army veterans set up by Britain’s...



Recent related videos from verified sources Prince Harry cancels 2020 Invictus Games



Prince Harry has cancelled the 2020 Invictus Games due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as organisers are now looking ahead to the 2021 games. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:46 Published 12 hours ago Where Are Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Riding Out the Coronavirus Outbreak Lockdown?



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will officially stop using their royal titles as of March 31 when they’ll become financially independent. This is quite a strange time to start a new life. Here’s.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:58 Published 2 days ago