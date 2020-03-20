Global  

Evangeline Lilly won’t self-quarantine due to Coronavirus

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:11s - Published < > Embed
The actress is refusing to take the advice of health officials to practice social distancing.

Tweets about this

gwfrink3

George Frink No, far more is at stake here than her life or her freedom. Social-distancing keeps us from rapidly infecting one… https://t.co/UFDhpjKcur 1 minute ago

Maldroid1

Means-Tested Sandernista RT @AsteadWesley: coronavirus is like a blacklight for celebrity clownship https://t.co/PC305eS7iA 1 minute ago

darlingstewie

Leslie 🖤 We ALL value our freedom, Evangeline. You think I’m electing to stay indoors with a 21 month old toddler watching h… https://t.co/2alhCQJxLe 3 minutes ago

Yashvini98

yashvininair RT @dashranyohan: The Movement Control Order isn’t an oppressive manoeuvre. The gov isn’t saying people can’t vote or get an education or d… 8 minutes ago

rpugh86

Robert Pugh Jus then you think you have seen peak level stupidity Evangeline Lilly won't self-quarantine, values 'freedom' o… https://t.co/2ieyOtXeaA 9 minutes ago

CupOfJoeCanada

Cup Of Joe Canada Responses to the "Ant-Man" actor Evangeline Lilly's (Antman? It's the lady from LOST! Who the F*** saw ant man?) In… https://t.co/K2lC0SAKrl 13 minutes ago

