Get Fit Friday 3/20/20 - Top Fitness Trends 2020

Beth Jeffers and Whitney Brown from the Fitness Factor in Columbus explain the hottest workouts of 2020.

Beth jeffers: good morning.

Welcome to get fit friday.

I'm beth jeffers and i'm joined here at the fitness factor with whitney brown.

Whitney brown: good morning.

Beth jeffers: and we're here today to talk to you a little bit about some of the top trends in fitness.

The american college of sports medicine usually gives the top 20 trends in fitness for our year of 2020.

And one of the top trends this year, and it's been a top trend for the last few years, number one for the last four years, is wearable technology.

Whitney brown: absolutely.

Beth jeffers: this is a heart rate monitor that goes around your chest, and there's also fitbits.

Whitney brown: mm-hmm .

Beth jeffers: and watches that can tell your heart rate.

And i think that i've seen a trend really that people want to know how hard they're working and how many calories they burned, that's a biggie.

Whitney brown: that's right.

Speaking of wearable technology and how hard you're working, hiit, high intensity interval training is the second trend for 2020, and that's just working really, really hard for a period of time and then




