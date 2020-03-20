Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Rock'n'roll! UK man records sounds of quilted toilet paper while in coronavirus self-isolation

Rock'n'roll! UK man records sounds of quilted toilet paper while in coronavirus self-isolation

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
Rock'n'roll! UK man records sounds of quilted toilet paper while in coronavirus self-isolation

Rock'n'roll! UK man records sounds of quilted toilet paper while in coronavirus self-isolation

This man used a contact microphone to pick up the surface noise of quilted toilet roll as it moves along a modified turntable, while in self-isolation as COVID-19 outbreak sweeps the UK.

The video from Thursday (March 19) shows the roll move along just like a reel-to-reel tape player would.

The filmer, Michael, told Newsflare: "This is a fun experiment if you have stocked up on too much toilet roll, don't worry nothing was wasted!"

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

UK man sets up toilet roll business on roadside and makes thousands in 2 hours [Video]

UK man sets up toilet roll business on roadside and makes thousands in 2 hours

This UK man took to the A2990, better known as the Old Thanet Way, in Kent, southeastern England to sell much-needed toilet roll to keen passers-by, amid growing coronavirus stockpiling..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:31Published
This Is How Harry Styles Is Surviving Isolation | Billboard News [Video]

This Is How Harry Styles Is Surviving Isolation | Billboard News

Harry Styles dished in a new interview with BBC Sounds on Thursday (March 19) about how he's spending his self-quarantine in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:13Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.