Man Who Recently Visited Disney World Died From Coronavirus

Man Who Recently Visited Disney World Died From Coronavirus
California resident Jeffrey Gazarian visited the theme parks earlier this month.
Disney World Closes Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Bringing The Entire Empire To A Standstill

'We are proceeding with the closure of our theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and...
Daily Caller - Published

California Man Died From Coronavirus, He Recently Visited Walt Disney World

A 34-year-old California man who visited Walt Disney World earlier this month has died from the...
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •TMZ.com



