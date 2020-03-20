Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > London > What would London in lockdown be like?

What would London in lockdown be like?

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:22s - Published < > Embed
What would London in lockdown be like?

What would London in lockdown be like?

The Government has said London will not be locked down like other major cities around the world, despite concerns about the pace of the spread of coronavirus.

But if a shutdown did happen what would this mean for Londoners?

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) What would London in lockdown be like?: https://t.co/XIlKD1t14S #LondonsCallingTV 3 seconds ago

DennisWheatle10

Dennis Wheatley RT @wisteriawitch: @DennisWheatle10 Yes did you see Beth rigby last night suggesting London should go into lockdown, she knows what dire ef… 8 hours ago

SusanKi17567039

Susan King I think we believed there would be lockdown in London tonight. If people don't do what they are, at the moment, po… https://t.co/Yat2z8uYn2 15 hours ago

Leannemhealy

Leanne Healy What to do for best daughter in London I'm up north want her home but her job said she would have to take unpaid le… https://t.co/Rne9ucjBW0 15 hours ago

arthurkenny2

arthur kenny @CllrBSilvester We ain't got enough troops to enforce a lockdown in London so what would we do if troops needed anywhere else 16 hours ago

TheWeekUK

The Week UK Coronavirus: what a London lockdown would look like https://t.co/7iB4CJFgGW https://t.co/h8tspX886S 17 hours ago

George73512853

George @Ninababy_1 @cathyr237 @BorisJohnson If London were to go on lockdown, who would resupply the shops, how would doct… https://t.co/qgOQu7tG2p 18 hours ago

ichimoku369

Ichimoku - Darvas Isaac Newton was in his early 20s when the Great Plague of London hit. In London, a quarter of the population would… https://t.co/AfpA0Gp2Lc 18 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ex-Met Commissioner: London lockdown must be last resort [Video]

Ex-Met Commissioner: London lockdown must be last resort

Ex-Met Commissioner: London lockdown must be last resort

Credit: LBC     Duration: 02:51Published
Quarantined Spaniard seen jogging on ROOF to break lock-down tedium [Video]

Quarantined Spaniard seen jogging on ROOF to break lock-down tedium

A self-isolating Spaniard was seen jogging around his roof on Wednesday (March 18th) to ease the boredom of days of strict quarantine during the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.