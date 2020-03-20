P*ssycat Dolls' tour of Australia axed due to coronavirus pandemic 12 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:35s - Published P*ssycat Dolls' tour of Australia axed due to coronavirus pandemic Australia and New Zealand's So Pop festival, headlined by the P*ssycat Dolls, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Recent related news from verified sources Pussycat Dolls Postpone Their Comeback Tour Over Coronavirus Pandemic The Pussycat Dolls are putting reunion tour on hold for a few months. The band announced on Wednesday...

