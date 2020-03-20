Rochester restaurants rally to support local businesses

Historically new on daybreak but new on daybreak áá communities are coming together to show their support for businesses feeling the pain.

Kimt news three's madelyne watkins joins us live this morning to explain what's happening in rochester, to help out restaurants.

Good morning madelyne.

Tyler.

It's called rally of the restaurants.

And the rochester fire department is just one of the many agengies participating.

The olmsted county sheriff's office made a post on their facebook page introducing the challenge.

The idea behind it is to support local restaurants during this tough time.

A lot of area first responders are taking part in the challenge.

Firefighter chad kuhlman, says this is a way for them to give back to those who need it right now because they're the ones supporting the fire department "times are difficult.

It goes without saying.

We try to go through all this together and we're gonna try to order more lunches and more dinners from the area businesses in order to go ahead and try to support them, try to support everybody."

Anyone can participate in this challenge!

All you have to do is post a picture of your order and use the hashtag restaurant rally challenge.

Live in rochester.

Madelyne watkins kimt thank you madelyne.

This challenge will go on as long as the restaurants remained closed