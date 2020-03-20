Global  

What are countries doing to stop COVID-19?

What are countries doing to stop COVID-19?

What are countries doing to stop COVID-19?

From Italy and Spain shutting down all non-essential businesses to The Netherlands choosing the "herd immunity" route - here's how countries around the world are dealing with COVID-19 as of March 20th, 2020.

African nations step up protective measures

African nations step up protective measures: The number of African countries confirming coronavirus cases is increasing, which has prompted many...
WorldNews - Published

Travellers from 15 countries must have Covid-free certificates

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand now requires air passengers, Thai and foreign, travelling...
Bangkok Post - Published


LamatthewsTony

Tony 🌹🌹🌹 RT @Isobel_waby: Great news! No more new cases in China that is the second day in a Row Shows the stupidity of this government not taking… 14 minutes ago

giselle97

Giselle #FBPE 🕷 RT @Totoche32706777: LOCKDOWN LOCKDOWN. and copy what the other countries are doing. This is the best way to stop spreading.. 21 minutes ago

positive_covid

Positive news on COVID-19 Thankful flashmobs: In several European countries, every evening, people stop what they are doing at a set time and… https://t.co/uUCTy94sP6 36 minutes ago

gabriel_haiduk

haiduk gabriel,married,EUROPE, AMERICA, WHITES, RT @HaidukG: @GeorgeCockroft @KTHopkins I define races about what are doing know, blacks and the rest kill, rape, steal, how about stoping… 2 hours ago

silviataylor501

[email protected] @TravelGov Let everyone do what is best for humanity. This is a global pandemic. Only The Almighty God can STOP thi… https://t.co/ZTJelNCO3E 2 hours ago

Isobel_waby

Isobel Great news! No more new cases in China that is the second day in a Row Shows the stupidity of this government not… https://t.co/nHqtYxt6cx 3 hours ago

lanrehussain

OSENI Olanrewaju K-M @AmeduOdo @esbamilee @NatashaAkpoti @MusaMeliga @NCDCgov @Fmohnigeria @LSMOH @followlasg Guy disseminate. We need t… https://t.co/uiB5YN79xp 3 hours ago

asmah_jr

Leo How can the government shut down the spread of covid 19? What are the other big countries government doing to also… https://t.co/EqrvTIC1d2 3 hours ago


Coronavirus in Latin America: Countries step up restrictions

Coronavirus in Latin America: Countries step up restrictions

Unlike Europe, Latin America has not seen the same number of COVID-19 cases. But leaders are trying to stop its spread.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:27Published
Dominic Raab gives sense of scale facing Foreign Office from Covid-19

Dominic Raab gives sense of scale facing Foreign Office from Covid-19

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab gives a sense of the scale of the challenge ahead for the Foreign Office in helping Britons abroad during the Covid-19 pandemic. He advises Britons abroad to "think very.."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
