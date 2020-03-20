Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ignoring Social Distancing: Common Misconceptions About the Coronavirus That Can Get you Sick

Ignoring Social Distancing: Common Misconceptions About the Coronavirus That Can Get you Sick

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:17s - Published < > Embed
Ignoring Social Distancing: Common Misconceptions About the Coronavirus That Can Get you Sick

Ignoring Social Distancing: Common Misconceptions About the Coronavirus That Can Get you Sick

Many people are ignoring the recommendation to practice social distancing, but we have a few facts that will help you keep a safe distance from others.

Veuer’s Taisha Henry has the story.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

realnkcheese

nkcheese look at and listen to everyone ignoring calls for social distancing. what do they have in common? are they not all the same type of asshole? 9 hours ago

askariali

#BernieBruh @elonmusk @cleantechnica Stick to technology. Even common sense epidemiology is outside your wheelhouse. Apparently… https://t.co/JmUG1Co9MZ 1 day ago

DaveStroup

Dave Stroup People in my apartment building are completely ignoring social distancing, hanging out in large groups in common ar… https://t.co/llyTVPoNq9 2 days ago

fisheye_view

Elaina McCartney RT @TerryAnn1219: Wtf is wrong w/ people? We’re supposed to be staying away from crowds. They will have to force us to stay home because p… 2 days ago

TerryAnn1219

Terry Ann 🌊🌊🌊 Wtf is wrong w/ people? We’re supposed to be staying away from crowds. They will have to force us to stay home bec… https://t.co/AUEJfU9JIT 2 days ago

alleyy_vv

Alley! boomers go on and on about millennial “entitlement,” but they’re the ones that are ignoring social distancing reque… https://t.co/GINSFYk4mP 3 days ago

Common_Clara

Clara RT @RachelPatzerPhD: It is difficult to see pictures of all the people at bars and restaurants, socializing, making play dates, and ignorin… 3 days ago

Sophiarose_w

Sophia Rose I know everyone is sick of seeing tweets about the virus but the idiots going around saying they will be fine and… https://t.co/PPbmM8k0zK 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Oklahoma Running Critically Low on Test Kits; Metro Ers Say Stay Away [Video]

Oklahoma Running Critically Low on Test Kits; Metro Ers Say Stay Away

Integris Hospital called a press conference Wednesday afternoon to encourage sick Oklahomans to not flood the emergency rooms during the spread of COVID-19.

Credit: KFOR     Duration: 01:55Published
Catch Feelings, Not Coronavirus! Simple Tips for Dating During a Pandemic [Video]

Catch Feelings, Not Coronavirus! Simple Tips for Dating During a Pandemic

It’s hard to get close to someone when social distancing is the new norm. Buzz60’s Sean Dowling has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:26Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.