How Long Does The Coronavirus Lasts On Surfaces?

The deadly Coronavirus is rapidly spreading to every corner of the world.

According to the CDC, the virus is spread primarily through "person-to-person" contact with a cough or sneeze.

Even if you're not in contact with someone who is contagious, you might still come in contact with the virus.

According to Business Insider, the virus can live in the air after someone coughs or sneezes for up to 3 hours.

