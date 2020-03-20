Global  

As Shoppers Hoard Essential Supplies Costco Stores Are Banning Returns





As people flock to stores to buy essentials, many stores are unable to keep products in stock.

Costco has become a popular retailer to buy supplies in bulk amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Now, some Costco stores say they will be limiting returns for certain items that people are buying in excess.

Toilet paper, paper towels, sanitizing wipes, water, rice, and Lysol are on the list of "non-returnable" items.

