Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Who are considered key workers?

Who are considered key workers?

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:53s - Published < > Embed
Who are considered key workers?

Who are considered key workers?

The Government has published a list of “key workers” whose children can continue to be cared for at school amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Who is on the list?

Frontline health and social care staff, people involved in food production and delivery, and utility workers are among the list of workers deemed “essential” to the Covid-19 response.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus school closures: Key workers list confirmed

A LIST of key workers has been released following the government's school closures announcement.
Hereford Times - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsBelfast TelegraphThe ArgusHull Daily Mail


Coronavirus: Key workers include those ‘essential to justice system’

Lawyers with children still unsure about their status even after publication of key workers list.
Law Society Gazette - Published Also reported by •Tamworth Herald



You Might Like


Tweets about this

girlcalledreena

A Girl Called Reena Isn't it interesting that it's the lowest paid workers in society (considered to have 'menial' jobs) who are keepin… https://t.co/bJy1EkWWzQ 35 seconds ago

venugopal_vinu

Vinu Venugopal @SengarSarthak @ShashiTharoor @RahulGandhi @INCIndia Reminds me of the photo ops being done while washing feets of… https://t.co/C4M9eO9ULM 1 minute ago

HumraazBlackbur

HumraazBlackburn RT @nicolejacobsST: Government have just confirmed to me that all domestic abuse workers are considered KEY WORKERS as part of their guidan… 2 minutes ago

lizzieshiro

🌟Lizzie🌟 @Golden Deer Fam RT @KrustyCusty: The fact that grocery, drug store, and food preparation workers are considered “essential” workforce during this shut down… 2 minutes ago

Luisaperiodista

Luisa Pulido Rangel RT @FPALondon: All journalists covering #Covid_19 #coronavirus are considered key workers, a Downing St spokesman said. "Journalists provid… 3 minutes ago

alohaadoha

Alohaadoha @NAK64TafollaJ Yes lol. We are considered essential and are disaster workers so here we are 3 minutes ago

xNikkiBLpool1x

Nicola Bates RT @Flomellynews: Just a reminder that at the end of the day, reluctantly, our school will be closing for the majority of pupils until furt… 3 minutes ago

ZhaLiyou

CG_Zha Liyou RT @ShanghaiEye: Welcome back #heroes! Medic workers dispatched to support #Wuhan fighting against #COVID19 were received with a “water sal… 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

UK policeman devastates kids by announcing they still have to go to school during nationwide closures [Video]

UK policeman devastates kids by announcing they still have to go to school during nationwide closures

This was the crushing moment three siblings were told they still have to attend school during the UK school closures that commence on Friday. The disastrous news was revealed to Abigail, 11, Lilly,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:42Published
PM announces childcare plans for key workers [Video]

PM announces childcare plans for key workers

Boris Johnson has announced childcare provisions for children of key workers, including those in the NHS and social care to ensure they are still able to work as schools across England close. Report by..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:56Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.