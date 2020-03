Man who died from Coronavirus visited Casino 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:58s - Published Man who died from Coronavirus visited Casino A man who died from the Coronavirus visited the casino in Among the drugs mentioned by Trump were choloroquine and hydroxycholoroquine — two drugs that have already been approved by the FDA to treat malaria and arthritis.. Two employee had contact with that man. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Man who died from Coronavirus visited Casino NAPLES BEACHES ARE ALSO CLOSED.THE FULL LIST OF CLOSURES IS UPON OUR WEBSITE.SEMINOLE GAMING HAS CONFIRMEDONE PERSON WHO DIED FROMCORONAVIRUS IN LEE COUNTYVISITED THEIR FACILITY INIMMOKALEE ON MARCH 3RD WITH HISWIFE.A CASINO SPOKESPERSON SAYS THEMAN CAME INTO CONTACT WITH TWOEMPLOYEES.. WE’RE TOLD THEY HAVE*NOT BEEN TESTED, BUT WERE MADEAWARE OF THE SITUATIONCONGRESS WOMAN HEATHERFITZENHAGEN IS CALLING FOR THECASINO AND HOTEL TO CLOSE. IN APRESS CONFERENCE, GOVERNOR RONDESANTIS SAID HE SPOKE WITH THESEMINOLE TRIBE LEADER WHOASSURED HIM, HEALTH IS THEIRMAIN PRIORITY***SOT***<< sot Governor DeSantis"they have seized their barsthey have imposed socialdistancing, and they basicallyreiterated to doing that, andthey have much more limitedoperations, but they said theywere going to put health first"





