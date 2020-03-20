Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Here’s How Getting Rid Of Student Loans Could Help The Economy

Here’s How Getting Rid Of Student Loans Could Help The Economy

Video Credit: PennyGem - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
Here’s How Getting Rid Of Student Loans Could Help The Economy

Here’s How Getting Rid Of Student Loans Could Help The Economy

This is why getting rid of student loans could help boost the economy.

PennyGem’s Natasha Abellard has the story.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cybe_rpunkfixer

cyberpunk_fixer RT @UMGCMilitary: Applying for college soon? Here are some helpful tips on getting started as a student veteran https://t.co/ksjg1PJFgx 20 hours ago

UMGCMilitary

UMGC Military Applying for college soon? Here are some helpful tips on getting started as a student veteran https://t.co/ksjg1PJFgx 20 hours ago

kcrow247

Katia🦄🥀 @XcessiveM @ctrIhoya @LaBeautyologist @Brew_Krew02 But they often DO complain about student loans because they're d… https://t.co/W32INRuQUI 21 hours ago

GoseongMisser

냉면 craver @cogitatotomato Which could be a foothold, but I'm not sure if want to do that as a career. I was looking at intern… https://t.co/4B8FCWegDW 1 day ago

Kjruss13

K.J. Russell I’m sitting here thinking the exact same thing and then this tweet pops up. Save the housing market by getting rid… https://t.co/qi3AFui5nm 1 day ago

brittanydainard

brit 🌻 @megaroni45 This is extremely upsetting to me. It’s the same up here except they haven’t closed the malls, but the… https://t.co/sAI109E815 2 days ago

Sleevesofnickel

call me ghost daddy @sungyeoling Sadly most people can’t even afford to take a sick day even if it’s offered here :( I’m lucky I’m stil… https://t.co/v55XE2TVjf 2 days ago

CCPimping_

Thick Ass CC 💙 RT @OMCeddie: The government has literally pulled TRILLIONS of dollars out of nowhere in the past couple of weeks and I’m over here still g… 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

What It Would Really Mean To Cancel Student Loan Debt [Video]

What It Would Really Mean To Cancel Student Loan Debt

Many of the top presidential candidates plan to eliminate student loan debt. But how would this affect the economy?

Credit: GOBankingRates     Duration: 01:08Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.