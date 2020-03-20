Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ranveer Singh's '83' on hold due to COVID-19

Ranveer Singh's '83' on hold due to COVID-19

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:42s - Published < > Embed
Ranveer Singh's '83' on hold due to COVID-19

Ranveer Singh's '83' on hold due to COVID-19

The much-anticipated release of actor Ranveer Singh's upcoming film "83" has been put on hold due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

#RanveerSingh #coronainindia #coronainindiacoronavirus #coronavirusodiasong #coronavirusalert #coronavirussymptoms #coronacaseupdate #corona #coronavirus #83 #83worldcup

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Scare: Makers of 83 have put the release on hold

The threat of coronavirus is increasing by the hour and all measures are taken by the authorities to...
Mid-Day - Published

Bollywood News: Ranveer Singh's '83' release put on hold amid coronavirus outbreak - Read statement

In the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak worldwide, Ranveer Singh's next big project '83'...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •Hindu



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.