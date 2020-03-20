Global  

Kanika Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus

Kanika Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus

Kanika Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus

Singer Kanika Kapoor of "Baby Doll" fame on Friday announced that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

She might be the first Indian celebrity to have become victim of COVID-19.

