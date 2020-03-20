Watch: Kamal Nath resigns as MP Chief Minister, slams BJP & rebel MLAs

Ahead of the Supreme Court mandated floor test, Kamal Nath announced his resignation during a press conference in Bhopal.

He said that he will submit his resignation to the Governor and accused the BJP of trying to subvert democracy by indulging in horse-trading.

Kamal Nath also hit out at the rebel MLAs and said that ultimately they will be answerable to the people of the state.

