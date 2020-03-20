Global  

California Enacts Statewide Order for Residents to 'Stay at Home'

California Enacts Statewide Order for Residents to ‘Stay at Home’

California Enacts Statewide Order for Residents to ‘Stay at Home’

California Enacts Statewide Order for Residents to ‘Stay at Home’ On March 19, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that all 40 million of the state’s residents were to “stay at home” until further notice.

This means that all outside gatherings in the state are now prohibited and nonessential businesses everywhere must close.

However, essential businesses, such as pharmacies, grocery stores, takeout and delivery restaurants, and banks will continue to stay open.

Gavin Newsom, via CNBC The statewide order is being made in the hopes of curbing the spread of COVID-19, which is rapidly moving throughout the United States.

So far, there have been more than 10,000 people infected nationwide, with more than 900 confirmed cases and 19 deaths in California.

Gavin Newsom, via ‘Fox News’

