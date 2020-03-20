Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gavin Newsom > California Governor Issues Order For Residents To 'Stay At Home'

California Governor Issues Order For Residents To 'Stay At Home'

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
California Governor Issues Order For Residents To 'Stay At Home'

California Governor Issues Order For Residents To 'Stay At Home'

California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide ‘stay at home” order on Thursday.

According to Reuters, the "shelter in place" mandate affects 40 million residents.

Governor Newsom said projections show that 56% of Californians are expected to contract COVID-19 in the next 8 weeks.

If the models are correct, California will require nearly 20,000 more hospital beds than are currently available.

Newsom went on to say that Los Angeles would likely be “disproportionately impacted".

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

California Governor Issues Order For Residents To 'Stay At Home'

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, No release required Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.

Full editorial rights UK, US, Ireland, Canada (not Quebec).

Restricted editorial rights for daily newspapers elsewhere, please call.

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Model and property released



Recent related news from verified sources

California governor issues state-wide 'stay at home' order

California Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered residents to stay at home to prevent further coronavirus...
SBS - Published Also reported by •ReutersIndiaTimesJust JaredSeattle TimesSeattlePI.comRTTNewsDeutsche WelleNew Zealand HeraldMediaiteZee News


Coronavirus: Fauci warns Americans will be home for 'several weeks' as he contradicts Trump's hopes for miracle malaria drug

He issued his advice just after the California governor issued a 'shelter in place' order, compelling...
Independent - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

LucieCastro18

Lucero💫🇲🇽 RT @MSNBC: BREAKING: California governor issues statewide stay at home order to help combat spread of coronavirus. https://t.co/L1sqhmTCcD… 23 seconds ago

Politi_Grandma

Alicia Serafina RT @Reuters: California governor issues sweeping statewide 'stay at home' order over coronavirus https://t.co/UuvgCofvxA https://t.co/wS3Rh… 3 minutes ago

JerryAvalos7

Jerry Avalos What is wrong with him? This is going to throw the economy into a tailspin. Decisions like that is akin to the hoar… https://t.co/XVhzLOe5ut 3 minutes ago

arch1com

Wayne Ferrell RT @RedPillMaC: California Governor issues statewide order for residents to "STAY AT HOME" during #coronavirus pandemic. #StaySafeStayHome… 3 minutes ago

LennToyan

❌Glenn on fire Stoyan ❌ RT @FOXLA: STAY AT HOME ORDER: California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the state’s 40 million residents to stay at home, restricting non-ess… 4 minutes ago

opshnz4amateurs

Ron C #RecallNewsome, sign the petition! Gavin Newsom issues statewide 'SAFER AT HOME' order, 3/20/2020 https://t.co/Et9ouOuT5a via @Change 5 minutes ago

FuhkUJew

ZOG Is A Bigger Threat To America Than Covid-19 RT @jarue369: It's a good thing the cabal's not in charge anymore thanks to #QAnon. Right now we'd be living under martial law instead of s… 5 minutes ago

AlexBender7

Alex Bender RT @Local12: VOTE: https://t.co/zjfWAmC0uS Would you support a national “shelter in place” to help fight the coronavirus outbreak? 1. Yes… 5 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

California Governor Issues Order For Residents To 'Stay At Home' [Video]

California Governor Issues Order For Residents To 'Stay At Home'

California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide ‘stay at home” order on Thursday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published
California Enacts Statewide Order for Residents to ‘Stay at Home’ [Video]

California Enacts Statewide Order for Residents to ‘Stay at Home’

California Enacts Statewide Order for Residents to ‘Stay at Home’ On March 19, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that all 40 million of the state’s residents were to “stay at..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:15Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.