California Governor Issues Order For Residents To 'Stay At Home'

California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide ‘stay at home” order on Thursday.

According to Reuters, the "shelter in place" mandate affects 40 million residents.

Governor Newsom said projections show that 56% of Californians are expected to contract COVID-19 in the next 8 weeks.

If the models are correct, California will require nearly 20,000 more hospital beds than are currently available.

Newsom went on to say that Los Angeles would likely be “disproportionately impacted".