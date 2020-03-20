Global  

California Governor Issues Order For Residents To 'Stay At Home'

California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide ‘stay at home” order on Thursday.

According to Reuters, the "shelter in place" mandate affects 40 million residents.

Governor Newsom said projections show that 56% of Californians are expected to contract COVID-19 in the next 8 weeks.

If the models are correct, California will require nearly 20,000 more hospital beds than are currently available.

Newsom went on to say that Los Angeles would likely be “disproportionately impacted".

California has reported over 1000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 19 fatal cases.

