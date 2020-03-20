Global  

Coronavirus Update: Over 1,000 Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus In California

Coronavirus Update: Over 1,000 Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus In California

Coronavirus Update: Over 1,000 Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus In California

The latest numbers from Johns Hopkins University show there are 1,030 confirmed cases of the coronavirus across the state and the death toll has risen to 18.

California Governor Issues Order For Residents To 'Stay At Home' [Video]

California Governor Issues Order For Residents To 'Stay At Home'

California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide ‘stay at home” order on Thursday. According to Reuters, the "shelter in place" mandate affects 40 million residents. Governor Newsom said..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
California Enacts Statewide Order for Residents to ‘Stay at Home’ [Video]

California Enacts Statewide Order for Residents to ‘Stay at Home’

California Enacts Statewide Order for Residents to ‘Stay at Home’ On March 19, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that all 40 million of the state’s residents were to “stay at home”..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:15Published
