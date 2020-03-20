Coronavirus Update: Over 1,000 Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus In California

The latest numbers from Johns Hopkins University show there are 1,030 confirmed cases of the coronavirus across the state and the death toll has risen to 18.



Tweets about this D RT @baltimoresun: 42 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland include two additional children and the first in Wicomico and Worcester co… 7 seconds ago The Baltimore Sun 42 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland include two additional children and the first in Wicomico and Worces… https://t.co/FSylRLjMiP 2 minutes ago Joy Y. KIDDIE MSc, RD "It took over three months to reach the first 10,000 confirmed cases, and only 12 days to reach the next 100,000" W… https://t.co/1DYjFEFUC5 13 minutes ago Jins Thomas RT @amrutabyatnal: Latest WHO update: The number of confirmed cases worldwide has exceeded 200 000. It took over three months to reach the… 45 minutes ago dalebechtel RT @sibradley1: Coronavirus update (20.3): over 4,800 people have tested positive with almost 4,200 confirmed cases and the death toll has… 1 hour ago Simon Bradley Coronavirus update (20.3): over 4,800 people have tested positive with almost 4,200 confirmed cases and the death t… https://t.co/uNPtYZt2fT 1 hour ago K RT @PowerLunch: The #Coronavirus crisis continues as 653 cases have been confirmed all over the globe. Our very own @megtirrell shares the… 1 hour ago Carolyn Kissane RT @AmyJaffeenergy: Per students partying in Florida “About half of those people [tested positive for COBID-19] were between the ages of 18… 2 hours ago