Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart and Ben McAdams Test Positive for COVID-19

Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart and Ben McAdams Test Positive for COVID-19

Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart and Ben McAdams Test Positive for COVID-19

On March 18, Mario Diaz-Balart, a Republican representative from Florida, announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

2 members of Congress, Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart and Ben McAdams, test positive for COVID-19

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., and Ben McAdams, D-Utah, said have become the first known members of...
Congress Awaits GOP Relief Plan as First Lawmakers Test Positive For Coronavirus

Reps. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, and Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., have both tested positive for coronavirus....
Recent related videos from verified sources

Congressman Brindisi holds Telephone Town Hall regarding Coronavirus [Video]

Congressman Brindisi holds Telephone Town Hall regarding Coronavirus

Congressman Anthony Brindisi announced he will self-quarantine until March 27th, because he was in contact with Ben McAdams, a Utah Congressman who tested positive for Coronavirus. However, the..

Credit: WKTVPublished
Representative Ben McAdams Becomes Second Congress Member To Test Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Representative Ben McAdams Becomes Second Congress Member To Test Positive For Coronavirus

Rep. Ben McAdams of Utah became the second member of Congress to test positive for the coronavirus. According to Business Insider, the congressman said he first developed “mild cold-like symptoms.”..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published
