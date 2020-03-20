Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus: Delhi malls to be closed; grocery & pharmacy stores to stay open

Coronavirus: Delhi malls to be closed; grocery & pharmacy stores to stay open

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:36s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: Delhi malls to be closed; grocery & pharmacy stores to stay open

Coronavirus: Delhi malls to be closed; grocery & pharmacy stores to stay open

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus, Delhi government has announced that all malls in the capital will remain shut till further orders.

Kejriwal also said that preparations of hospitals will be crucial to tackling the crisis if it escalates.

He said even developed countries have had to face problems in dealing with the crisis and added that the steps taken in the next few days will be significant.

Watch the video for more details.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus | Shopping malls, weekly markets in Gurugram told to shut down

All shopping malls, except the pharmacy and grocery stores and supermarkets running from inside their...
Hindu - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

California Enacts Statewide Order for Residents to ‘Stay at Home’ [Video]

California Enacts Statewide Order for Residents to ‘Stay at Home’

California Enacts Statewide Order for Residents to ‘Stay at Home’ On March 19, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that all 40 million of the state’s residents were to “stay at home”..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:15Published
Northgate Markets open early for elderly and disabled [Video]

Northgate Markets open early for elderly and disabled

Northgate Markets across San Diego opened one hour early specifically for senior and disabled citizens.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:52Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.