The latest coronavirus cases in Southwest Florida

Currently there are 393 coronavirus cases in the state of Florida.

In Southwest Florida there are 9 COVID-19 cases in Lee County, 16 cases in Collier County and 9 cases in Charlotte County.

TO GET THE SUPPLIES THEY NEED.(AD LIB TOSS TO WX)WE’RE DEDICATED TO BRINGING YOUTHE LATEST INFORMATION REGARDINGTHE NUMBER OF COVID-19 CASES INOUR STATE AND HERE IN SOUTHWESTFLORIDA.THE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SAYS393 FLORIDA RESIDENTS HAVETESTED POSITVE AND THERE HAVEBEEN 9 DEATHS IN OUR STATE.HERE’S THE BREAKDOWN BY COUNT




