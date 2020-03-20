Coronavirus Pandemic: Scripps National Spelling Bee Postponed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 00:22s - Published 3 weeks ago Coronavirus Pandemic: Scripps National Spelling Bee Postponed The Scripps National Spelling Bee set for late May has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak. (3/20/20) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this