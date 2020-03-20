Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Friday 3/20 Insider Buying Report: AIMT, DX

Friday 3/20 Insider Buying Report: AIMT, DX

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Friday 3/20 Insider Buying Report: AIMT, DX

Friday 3/20 Insider Buying Report: AIMT, DX

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Friday 3/20 Insider Buying Report: AIMT, DX

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Aimmune Therapeutics' Director, Patrick G.

Enright, made a $1.42M buy of AIMT, purchasing 125,000 shares at a cost of $11.36 each.

Enright was up about 15.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with AIMT trading as high as $13.15 at last check today.

Aimmune Therapeutics is trading off about 2.4% on the day Friday.

And at Dynex Capital, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Barry Igdaloff who bought 101,230 shares for a cost of $11.49 each, for a trade totaling $1.16M.

Dynex Capital is trading up about 6.3% on the day Friday.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Friday 3/13 Insider Buying Report: TCX, PRMW [Video]

Friday 3/13 Insider Buying Report: TCX, PRMW

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:53Published
Friday 3/6 Insider Buying Report: PLNT, WES [Video]

Friday 3/6 Insider Buying Report: PLNT, WES

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:57Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.