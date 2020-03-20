Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > California Governor Issues Order For Residents To 'Stay At Home'

California Governor Issues Order For Residents To 'Stay At Home'

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
California Governor Issues Order For Residents To 'Stay At Home'

California Governor Issues Order For Residents To 'Stay At Home'

California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide ‘stay at home” order on Thursday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

California governor issues sweeping statewide 'stay at home' order over coronavirus

California's governor on Thursday issued an unprecedented statewide "stay at home order" directing...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •SBSIndiaTimesSeattle TimesDeutsche WelleSeattlePI.comRTTNewsNew Zealand HeraldZee NewsReuters IndiaMediaite


Coronavirus: Fauci warns Americans will be home for 'several weeks' as he contradicts Trump's hopes for miracle malaria drug

He issued his advice just after the California governor issued a 'shelter in place' order, compelling...
Independent - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

California Governor Issues Order For Residents To 'Stay At Home' [Video]

California Governor Issues Order For Residents To 'Stay At Home'

California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide ‘stay at home” order on Thursday. According to Reuters, the "shelter in place" mandate affects 40 million residents. Governor Newsom said..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
California Enacts Statewide Order for Residents to ‘Stay at Home’ [Video]

California Enacts Statewide Order for Residents to ‘Stay at Home’

California Enacts Statewide Order for Residents to ‘Stay at Home’ On March 19, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that all 40 million of the state’s residents were to “stay at..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:15Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.