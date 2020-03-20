Tras reunión con alcalde con coronavirus, prueba de William Dau da negativo 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:36s - Published Tras reunión con alcalde con coronavirus, prueba de William Dau da negativo La noticia la confirmó el alcalde de Cartagena a través de un video. El director del Dadis, Álvaro Fortich, también se realizó la prueba y dio negativo para el virus. 0

