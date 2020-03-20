Burger King to Offer Free Kids Meals in Response to Coronavirus Pandemic 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:10s - Published Burger King to Offer Free Kids Meals in Response to Coronavirus Pandemic Burger King recently announced that they would be offering two free kids meals with any purchase made through its app in the United States. 0

