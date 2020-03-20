|
6-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is officially a Tampa Bay Buccaneer
6-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is officially a Tampa Bay Buccaneer
Considered by many as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game, Bucs fans can now look forward to seeing Brady throw to star wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
