Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:55s
Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has confirmed that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

The ‘baby doll’ fame said that she came back 10 days back but developed symptoms only four days back.

She added that her family is also in quarantine and is following medical advice on the way forward.

The singer also urged people to practice self isolation and get tested if they develop symptoms. Watch the video for more details.

Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor Tests Positive for Coronavirus - Read Her Statement

Kanika Kapoor is speaking out after testing positive for coronavirus. The 41-year-old Indian singer,...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Khaleej Times•Zee News•Bollywood Life•Indian Express•IndiaTimes•RIA Nov.•DNA


B-town celebs wish for Kanika's recovery

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor of 'Baby Doll' fame has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus...
IndiaTimes - Published


Khushi39629580

Khushi RT @mvmeet: Blunder by Bollywood celebrity Singer Kanika Kapoor cunningly escaped screening at Lucknow Airport after returning from UK Th… 4 seconds ago

KishanDewasi_94

Kishan Dewasi 🇮🇳🌍🌎🌏 RT @WIONews: Irresponsible behaviour by Kanika Kapoor: The Bollywood singer, who has now been tested positive for coronavirus, skipped self… 13 seconds ago

Langda007

Mitesh RT @JournoAshutosh: Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor dignosed positive for COVID-19. She recently returned from US and didn't info the author… 18 seconds ago

ShiviTh00409483

Shivi Thakur RT @w_karve: #PMModi telling citizens to stay home - do #SelfIsolation and #SocialDistancing But #Celibrities #VIPs #Politicians enjoying p… 57 seconds ago

samarthmishra25

Samarth Mishra RT @PTI_News: BJP MP Dushyant Singh goes into self quarantine after attending Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor's party: Sources 1 minute ago

news18dotcom

News18.com The Taj hotel where Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor attended had a high-profile party has been shut till further ord… https://t.co/5PEc3AQpfR 1 minute ago

KanhaiyaBarnw12

Kanhaiya Barnwal RT @ZeeNews: Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor attended Lucknow party days before she tested positive for coronavirus: Check who else was ther… 2 minutes ago

ekpriya

ektashukla RT @ians_india: The #TajHotel in Lucknow, where #Bollywood singer #KanikaKapoor attended a party, has been closed till further orders, acco… 2 minutes ago


Coronavirus cases in India reach 223, President cancels all appointments | Oneindia [Video]

Coronavirus cases in India reach 223, President cancels all appointments | Oneindia

THE NUMBER OF COVID-19 POSITIVE CASES IN THE COUNTRY HAS RISEN TO 223, INCLUDING 32 FOREIGN NATIONALS, IT WAS REVEALED TODAY. AT LEAST 50 FRESH CASES WERE REPORTED TODAY, MAKING IT THE LARGEST..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:03Published
Kanika Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

Kanika Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus

Singer Kanika Kapoor of "Baby Doll" fame on Friday announced that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She might be the first Indian celebrity to have become victim of..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:29Published
