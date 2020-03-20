'It's the little things that matter': Aussie gives life lesson while tossing starfish back into sea 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published 'It's the little things that matter': Aussie gives life lesson while tossing starfish back into sea New Zealand man films himself chucking starfish back into the ocean while telling an inspirational story about being kinder to people. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 'It's the little things that matter': Aussie gives life lesson while tossing starfish back into sea New Zealand man films himself chucking starfish back into the ocean while telling an inspirational story about being kinder to people. The clip, filmed on March 11, shows Benji Greenwood picking up starfish that are stuck on the rocks and throwing them back into the water. In the clip, Benji can be heard saying: "so I heard this story once about an old man who was chucking starfish back into the ocean. And as he chucked one after the other, a kid walked up and said 'old man, why are you chucking starfish back into the ocean? You’re not going to make a difference.' And the old man looked at the kid and threw a starfish and said well 'I made a difference to that one.'" Benji then adds: "The moral of the story is its the little things that matter just one by one the small deeds can make a huge difference, you might not be in the position to change the whole world, but you are in the position to change one person's world - or in my case, a starfishes world." One comment on the original TikTok post says "Probably shouldn't throw the starfish, but great metaphor!"





You Might Like

Tweets about this Kayla Benson RT @evxncarter: goodnight > gn good morning > morning i love you > love you i miss you > miss you i want to > if u want okay > ok It’… 2 minutes ago Mike Warzone as it is right now is ass. Too many little things in it that make the game unenjoyable. It does alot of thi… https://t.co/pHt0DfFnZb 6 minutes ago Redwood.PA RT @rhutabaga3: It doesn’t matter how well you do in the game, if you don’t share the same vision of the team, your position is in jeopardy… 7 minutes ago 𝓟𝓸𝓾𝓽𝔂 𝓖𝓲𝓻𝓵🤍🍁 It’s the little things that matter ♥️ 11 minutes ago |({Derek})| It doesn’t matter how well you do in the game, if you don’t share the same vision of the team, your position is in… https://t.co/mgl7cnbls4 21 minutes ago diknun RT @sfeanrdin_: I want effort. I want you to show me why it's me, and not anyone else. And I don't want to have to force anymore to do it… 22 minutes ago gatlin RT @ExecutorHaruko: Hey, little things matter. My etsy store has a "flood kitty for suicide prevention" listed that I donate the profits to… 26 minutes ago noemi 🦋 it’s the little things that really matter to me 34 minutes ago