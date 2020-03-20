'It's the little things that matter': Aussie gives life lesson while tossing starfish back into sea

New Zealand man films himself chucking starfish back into the ocean while telling an inspirational story about being kinder to people.
The clip, filmed on March 11, shows Benji Greenwood picking up starfish that are stuck on the rocks and throwing them back into the water.
In the clip, Benji can be heard saying: "so I heard this story once about an old man who was chucking starfish back into the ocean.
And as he chucked one after the other, a kid walked up and said 'old man, why are you chucking starfish back into the ocean?
You’re not going to make a difference.'
And the old man looked at the kid and threw a starfish and said well 'I made a difference to that one.'" Benji then adds: "The moral of the story is its the little things that matter just one by one the small deeds can make a huge difference, you might not be in the position to change the whole world, but you are in the position to change one person's world - or in my case, a starfishes world." One comment on the original TikTok post says "Probably shouldn't throw the starfish, but great metaphor!"