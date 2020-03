Sen. Martha McSally discusses response to coronavirus 18 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 05:34s - Published Sen. Martha McSally discusses response to coronavirus Senator Martha McSally talks with ABC15 about the government's response to coronavirus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Sen. Martha McSally discusses response to coronavirus SLIGHT CHANCE FOR RAIN WEDNESDAYAND THURSDAY.Nick: IRIS, THANK YOU.WE ARE STAYING ON TOP OF THELATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS ANDWORKING TOGETHER TO MAKE SUREEVERYBODY STAYS INFORMED.JOINING US ON THE PHONE ISSENATOR MARTHA McSALLY.THANK YOU FOR BEING WITH US ANDRIGHT INTO THE QUESTIONS HERE.WE KNOW SO MANY FAMILIES AREWORRIED ABOUT HOW THIS PANDEMICIS IMPACTING THEIR FINANCES,SOME FOLKS LAID OFF ALREADY ORFURLOUGHED.WHAT ARE YOU DOING, WHAT IS YOUROFFICE DOING TO TRY TO SOFTENTHAT ECONOMIC BLOW FOR THEFAMILIES?





You Might Like

Tweets about this