Coronavirus crisis: Despite PM Modi’s clarification, panic buying continues

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:15s - Published < > Embed
People continue buying essentials in the national capital on Friday.

People gathered at grocery shops buying essentials.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged people to not go into panic buying.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also advised people to avoid panic buying.

