'Grey's Anatomy' & more TV shows donate medical props to hospitals 3 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published 'Grey's Anatomy' & more TV shows donate medical props to hospitals At a time when doctors are facing medical supplies shortages, producers of shows such as 'Station 19' and 'Grey's Anatomy' are donating their own masks and gloves that serve as props.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Grey’s Anatomy and Other Shows Donate Medical Gear Amid Covid-19 Outbreak As the U.S. faces a shortage of medical supplies due to the coronavirus outbreak, the casts and crews...

Mediaite - Published 47 minutes ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this