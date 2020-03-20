Global  

'Grey's Anatomy' & more TV shows donate medical props to hospitals

At a time when doctors are facing medical supplies shortages, producers of shows such as 'Station 19' and 'Grey's Anatomy' are donating their own masks and gloves that serve as props.

