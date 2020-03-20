Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Psychologist gives the do’s and don’ts for keeping your mind healthy while social distancing

Psychologist gives the do’s and don’ts for keeping your mind healthy while social distancing

Video Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Duration: 03:41s - Published < > Embed
Psychologist gives the do’s and don’ts for keeping your mind healthy while social distancing

Psychologist gives the do’s and don’ts for keeping your mind healthy while social distancing

"Binge Netflix [...] It's ok to use this time and not be productive some of the moments because it's going to be impossible."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

comoguer

Cordula Schnuer Feeling overwhelmed? A psychologist gives advice on protecting your mental health during the coronavirus crisis https://t.co/QXpyPRHPEk 12 minutes ago

MixxDattNegroo

LaCrenshaw Mercedes Benz Jackson RT @Ms_ESPN87: But you're claiming to be a licensed clinical psychologist and you're not. There is no accredited program that gives out a P… 2 hours ago

Ms_ESPN87

Sierra teresa But you're claiming to be a licensed clinical psychologist and you're not. There is no accredited program that give… https://t.co/1c7TLX5lpQ 2 hours ago

gibbm1984

SE PRESIDENT RT @PLC4Character: The current crisis can take a toll on mental health. A performance psychologist who has worked with some of America's to… 2 hours ago

psious

Psious What should be on a #psychologist’s #website? Our #blog gives you the keys to the most interesting #content for you… https://t.co/m51eBCqymi 6 hours ago

YBreevaart67_63

yvonne breevaart RT @WarChildHolland: Isolation can be toxic. Our senior researcher and psychologist @KenMiller gives some insights in how to increase physi… 8 hours ago

WarChildHolland

War Child Holland Isolation can be toxic. Our senior researcher and psychologist @KenMiller gives some insights in how to increase ph… https://t.co/N94680uQKl 9 hours ago

rbamfordtherapy

Richard Bamford Behavioural Psychologist Jo Hemmings gives some useful tips, working with anxiety and the Coronavirus: https://t.co/1u0R8a6zkE 12 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

How to Do Your Part and Help Others During the Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]

How to Do Your Part and Help Others During the Coronavirus Outbreak

If you’re in a position to help others dealing with coronavirus, Veuer’s Justin Kircher has some ideas to get you started.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:02Published
Is It Safe to Go to the Gym as Coronavirus Spreads? Play It Safe With These Home Exercises [Video]

Is It Safe to Go to the Gym as Coronavirus Spreads? Play It Safe With These Home Exercises

With bars and restaurants closing in several countries to curb the spread of coronavirus, many are wondering if it’s safe to go to the gym. Veuer’s Sean Dowling has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:44Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.