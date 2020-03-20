COVID-19 drive-thru clinic to open in Omaha



Tweets about this Pankit Parikh RT @BaptistHealthJx: We're proud to partner w/ @CityofJax & @TelescopeHealth to bring COVID-19 drive-thru testing to Jacksonville. The clin… 10 minutes ago Jean Enersen RT @bsle81: To our wonderful SCCA pts: COVID-19 testing now available! If you're experiencing flu-like symptoms, contact your scheduler t… 45 minutes ago Ramona RT @jt_mag_os: Niigata opens drive-thru #coronavirus test clinic amid growing demand despite a seemingly vacillating health ministry policy… 53 minutes ago Janice Jhana Elks🌊🍑 Drive-thru clinic could open in Omaha next week, but don't expect COVID-19 testing, Stothert says | Local |… https://t.co/5x6H6swNL6 2 hours ago William Hatcher RT @AUG_JAGWIRE: Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 is now open in Augusta. It's only available for patients who receive a positive screening… 2 hours ago