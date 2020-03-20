Remembering Chester Bennington Chester Charles Bennington was born on March 20, 1976, and died on July 20, 2017.

Here are five facts to celebrate the Grammy-winning singer.

1.

He had a close friendship with the late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman, Chris Cornell.

2.

Besides Linkin Park, he sang for Dead by Sunrise and Stone Temple Pilots.

3.

He also acted and appeared in ‘Crank’ and ‘Saw 3D.’ 4.

His first band was Sean Dowdell and His Friends?.

5.

He cited Depeche Mode and Stone Temple Pilots as his early inspirations.

Happy Birthday, Chester Bennington!