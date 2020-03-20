Catherine Peach remet son uniforme d'infirmière et laisse sa vie d'influenceuse derrière 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:00s - Published Catherine Peach remet son uniforme d'infirmière et laisse sa vie d'influenceuse derrière Alors que le Canada est à la recherche d’infirmières afin de pourvoir plusieurs postes en cette période de pandémie du COVID-19, Catherine « Peach » remet son uniforme d’infirmière. 0

