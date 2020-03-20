Daily Dividend Report: UDR,INDB,CERN,BXP,MAA

UDR, a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock for the first quarter of 2020 in the amount of $0.36 per share, payable in cash, on April 30, 2020 to UDR common stock shareholders of record as of April 10, 2020.

The April 30 dividend will be the 190th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Company on its common stock.

As previously announced in February, the Company's annualized 2020 common dividend of $1.44 per share represents a 5.1% increase over the annualized common dividend of $1.37 per share in 2019.

The Board of Directors of Independent Bank, parent of Rockland Trust Company, today announced a $0.46 per share dividend.

The dividend will be payable on April 9, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 30, 2020.

Cerner, a global health care technology company, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend to stockholders of $0.18 per issued and outstanding share.

The cash dividend will be payable on April 17, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 3, 2020.

Boston Properties announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.98 per share of common stock for the period January 1, 2020 to March 31, 2020 payable on April 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2020.

MAA today announced that its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $1.00 per share of common stock to be paid on April 30, 2020 to shareholders of record on April 15, 2020.

As established in prior quarters, the board of directors declared the quarterly common dividend in advance of MAA's earnings announcement that is expected to be made on April 29, 2020.