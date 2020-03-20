IRS Will Move
Tax Deadline to July 15 Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin
announced the new 2020 deadline via Twitter.
Steven Mnuchin, Treasury, Twitter For those expecting refunds,
Mnuchin said to file now.
Steven Mnuchin, Treasury, Twitter As of early March,
the IRS has received nearly 70 million tax returns
with an average refund of $3,012.
The directive is the latest of
several attempts to keep the U.S. economy
afloat as the coronavirus pandemic takes further hold.
On Friday morning, the Senate was
negotiating the details of a $1 trillion dollar
stimulus package likely to include checks
of $1,200 for American adults.